Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Position Trimmed by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,969,000 after acquiring an additional 496,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $164,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $38.70 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

