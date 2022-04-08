Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.12.

AFRM stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

