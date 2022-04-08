Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. Aflac has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

