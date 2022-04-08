Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Afya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.
Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Afya has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
