Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $3.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

A number of research firms have commented on AGRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

AGRX stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.03.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.