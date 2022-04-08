Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) VP Sells $13,147.26 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) VP Jebaseelan Kingsley sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $13,147.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jebaseelan Kingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Jebaseelan Kingsley sold 326 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $13,062.82.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,148,000 after buying an additional 139,276 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 499,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.