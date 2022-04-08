Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,694 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

AGIO opened at $29.66 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.