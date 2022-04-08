AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. AGNC Investment posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 483,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,027,966. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

