Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$5.25. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 123,631 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on AIM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$476.31 million and a PE ratio of -37.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

