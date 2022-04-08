Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $251.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.07 and a 200-day moving average of $273.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

