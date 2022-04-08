Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $103.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.33.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of AKZOY opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
