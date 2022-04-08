Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $359,891.20 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $95.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after buying an additional 109,416 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

