Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.77, but opened at $35.56. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 7,375 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

