Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $46.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.