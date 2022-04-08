Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.70.
NYSE:ALLE opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $148.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 71.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion (Get Rating)
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
