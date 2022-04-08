Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.70.

Shares of ALLE opened at $108.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,829,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $104,498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

