AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Shares Down 0.6%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 4,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.61% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
