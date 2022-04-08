Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,691,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.38% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,926,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,552,000 after acquiring an additional 93,697 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 576,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 127,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $87.76 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

