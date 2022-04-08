Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 161,969 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 161,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,555,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after acquiring an additional 624,194 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

MNST opened at $81.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

