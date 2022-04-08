Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $14.95 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 209,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,949,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of Agree Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,503,000 after acquiring an additional 354,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Agree Realty by 42.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,661,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $10,868,000.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $67.53 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

