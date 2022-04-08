Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,958 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,713,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of DICK’S Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,261 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,334. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.16 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

