Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 372,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

