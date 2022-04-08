Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 619,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 81.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 460,038 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,869.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 344,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 332,579 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,715,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 779.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

