Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.65.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

