Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Down to $72.54

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.54, but opened at $70.89. Alteryx shares last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 793 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

Get Alteryx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.