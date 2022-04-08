Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 34,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 67,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$36.31 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.
Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.