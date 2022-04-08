Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 34,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 67,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$36.31 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in the Americas. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

