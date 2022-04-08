Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Insider Acquires A$68,200.00 in Stock

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU – Get Rating) insider Simon Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$34.10 ($25.64) per share, with a total value of A$68,200.00 ($51,278.20).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Altium
