Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Insider Acquires A$68,200.00 in Stock

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU – Get Rating) insider Simon Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$34.10 ($25.64) per share, with a total value of A$68,200.00 ($51,278.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

