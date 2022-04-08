Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Raised to $53.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.38.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after buying an additional 836,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.