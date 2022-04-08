Amandla Mk Trust Sells 8,137 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $331,257.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $100,375.00.

NRC stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 47.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in National Research by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Research by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Research by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

