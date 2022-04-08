Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

AEE traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,034. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $97.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

