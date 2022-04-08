American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.70 Million

Analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) to report sales of $254.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.50 million and the highest is $255.90 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.60 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 51,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 237.18 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

