Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.92.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $289.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $234.71 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

