AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AMERISAFE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

AMSF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 227.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 109.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

