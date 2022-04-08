AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $162.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.58. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $163.80.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 233.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.