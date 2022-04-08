Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 790,713 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $20.23.

AMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,400 over the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $18,412,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after buying an additional 714,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 723.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 430,498 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.