Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Up 6.1%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 36,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 635,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 255,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 54,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

