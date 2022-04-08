Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.44 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

