Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.44 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46.
