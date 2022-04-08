Amy Butte Sells 5,000 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $37,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.