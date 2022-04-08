Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.79). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Shares of AERI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,663. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 690,649 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,394,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 122,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

