Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.54 Million

Equities analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to report sales of $125.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. LivePerson reported sales of $107.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $552.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.09 million to $556.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $652.85 million, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $664.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In related news, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in LivePerson by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

