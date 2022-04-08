Analysts Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.10. Marathon Oil reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 323.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,909,928. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

