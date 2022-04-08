Analysts Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. PetIQ posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 202,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PetIQ by 12.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PetIQ by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth $4,532,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth $468,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETQ opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

