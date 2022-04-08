Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

US Foods stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in US Foods by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 34.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at $246,000.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

