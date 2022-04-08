Analysts Expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) will report ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

ARQT opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,366 shares of company stock valued at $287,652 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

