Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.90 Million

Brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) to report $55.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.40 million and the highest is $56.40 million. Cutera reported sales of $49.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $262.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.40 million to $266.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $298.95 million, with estimates ranging from $283.30 million to $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cutera has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.42 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 152.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 44,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cutera by 195.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cutera by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Cutera by 55.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

