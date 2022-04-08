Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Announce -$0.77 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.86). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,787 shares of company stock worth $5,780,318 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 62,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

