Analysts Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.86. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

