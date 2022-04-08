Analysts Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$3.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) to announce ($3.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.86). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($14.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($13.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($11.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.53) to ($5.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $85.42. 34,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,834. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $195.99.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $75,559.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,152 shares of company stock valued at $614,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

