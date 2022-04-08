Analysts Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$3.37 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) to announce ($3.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.86). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($14.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($13.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($11.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.53) to ($5.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $85.42. 34,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,834. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $195.99.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $75,559.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,152 shares of company stock valued at $614,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.