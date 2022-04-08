Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.73). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

