Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will report $28.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $114.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

